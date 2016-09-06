Fullscreen Joins Apple TV Mix

Fullscreen, the company behind an OTT-SVOD service that runs $4.99 per month, said it has expanded its reach with the debut of an app for the Apple TV platform.

That expands on Fullscreen’s offering for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, via the web at fullscreen.com, and the Google Chromecast streaming adapter. Fullscreen intends to add more connected devices to the mix “soon.”

Fullscreen offers more than 1,000 hours of content, including Keeping Score, a soccer documentary featuring Hope Solo and Megan Rapinoe, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, and Party in the Back, as well as licensed programming such as Cruel Intentions, Dawson’s Creek and Torchwood.

