Fullscreen Adds Roku to Streaming Mix

Fullscreen Media has launched an app for Roku players and Roku TV models, a move that broadens access to an over-the-top SVOD service that features shows such as Shane & Friends, H8TERS, Shay Mitchell: Chapters and PrankMe, an upcoming original that stars Corey Fogelmanis (Girl Meets World).

Fullscreen’s SVOD service, which sells for $5.99 per month and launched internationally in April 2016, also features Buffy the Vampire Slayer (20th Century Fox Television), Dawson’s Creek (Sony Pictures Television), Reno 911! (Comedy Central), and movies such as Superbad and Hitch.

Fullscreen also supports web browsers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV boxes, and is optimized for the Chromecast (via its distribution on Amazon Channels).

