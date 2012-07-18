Fujifilm Makes U.S.Executive Changes

Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation has announced that it has made changes among its top U.S. executives, with Kaz Yamamura being named as the new president of Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation and Go Miyazaki getting promoted to president and COO of Fujifilm North America Corporation.

As part of the changes, Yamamura is now serving as the new chairman and CEO of Fujifilm North America Corporation, overseeing management of eleven Fujifilm companies that operate in the United States. He is also a member of the board of directors and a corporate VP for Fujifilm Corporation.

In his new role as president and COO of Fujifilm North America Corporation, Miyazaki will be responsible for management of the company's photo imaging, electronic imaging, graphic systems, optical devices and motion picture business, as well as operations for Fujifilm in Canada. Prior to the promotion, Miyazaki was division president, Imaging and Electronic Imaging Divisions for Fujifilm North America Corporation.

"Fujifilm is a global brand and business leader known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, and I am honored to serve in this new role," said Yamamura in a statement. "As Fujifilm continues to diversify its businesses in North America, we remain dedicated to our strong business relationships, and to delivering the highest quality goods and services to our consumers and customers."