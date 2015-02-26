FuboTV Streams in beIN SPORTS

Soccer subscription streaming hub fuboTV has added beIN SPORTS, a move that gives it access to hundreds of soccer matches from around the blog, including fixtures from the Spanish La Liga, Russian Premier League, Italian Serie A, Ligue 1, as well as from England’s Championship and 2015 Copa America.

FuboTV offers beIN SPOTS and other content on the web at www.fubo.tv, as well as on the iOS and Android devices, the Roku platform and the Amazon Fire TV, for $6.99 per month.

“By adding beIN SPORTS to our distribution platform, we continue to make good on our promise to provide world-class sports networks to passionate soccer fans,” said David Gandler, co-founder and chief executive of fuboTV, in a statement.

