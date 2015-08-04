fuboTV Scores $4M ‘A’ Round

fuboTV, a subscription-based OTT platform that specializes in live streamed soccer matches, has notched a $4 million “A” series of funding that will be used to expand TV network deals, add features and pump up the marketing of the service.

The round was led by DCM Ventures and included participation from I2BF Digital, LionTree Partners and Luminari Capital, and seed investments from Anthony Vinciquerra, the former CEO of Fox Networks Group, and Blake Krikorian, co-founder of Sling Media, the place-shifting pioneer sold to EchoStar Communications in 2007 for $380 million.

Following the new round, Jason Krikorian, general partner at DCM Ventures and a co-founder of Sling Media, and Daniel Leff of Luminari Capital have joined the fuboTV board.

