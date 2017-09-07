fuboTV Offers Cloud DVR Upgrade to Subs Who Missed Soccer Match

As part of a make good to subscribers who were impacted by a temporary service disruption during Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Honduras and the U.S., fuboTV is offering those customers a free upgrade for (and a first look at) a new Advanced DVR product that will let them store more programming, with no expiration.



Subscribers to fuboTV, a sports-focused virtual MVPD, complained Tuesday night that they could not log in to watch the game, which was televised by beIN Sports and NBCUniverso.



fuboTV said its tech team identified and addressed the issue and has incorporated the fix into the newest versions of its apps, but didn’t elaborate on the core cause of the problem.



