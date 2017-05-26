fuboTV Lets Subs ‘Lookback’

fuboTV, the sports-oriented virtual MVPD, said it has added a “Lookback” feature that lets subscribers watch sporting events and entertainment programming that aired in the previous three days.

The new feature, offered on “most channels” on the fuboTV lineup, is accessible via fuboTV’s electronic program guide on desktops and mobile web platforms, which exited from the beta phase in April.

fuboTV’s service is still in beta on other streaming platforms, including apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, Roku players, Apple TV boxes, the Google Chromecast, and Android TV and Amazon Fire TV devices. fuboTV expects to add Lookback and other features to those platforms in the coming months.

Channels in the A+E Networks stable don’t currently support Lookback, but fuboTV expects to add support for it in the next couple of weeks. The Weather Channel and Local Now also don’t support it, which makes sense as there’s not much consumer demand to watch outdated weather programming.

