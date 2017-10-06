fuboTV, L.A. Kings Do a Deal

fuboTV said it has forged a deal with the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL, marking the OTT TV service’s first sponsorship deal with a pro sports franchise.



Under the deal, fuboTV is the presenting sponsor of the team’sonline schedule, already live on desktop and mobile browsers.



Also a ‘Watch Now’ button will tell fans to where they can stream Kings games on fuboTV, and L.A. Kings season ticket holders are also in line for special offers for the fuboTV service.



For more, go to multichannel.com.