FuboTV Poaches Ad Sales Exec Flatley From Sling TV

FuboTV has announced the poaching of Sling TV ad sales executive Chris Flatley.

He will assume the role of VP of ad sales for the start-up virtual pay TV service, leading the companies ad sales efforts. Flatley will report to Chief Strategy Officer Hanna Brown out of fuboTV’s New York City headquarters. Specifically, Flatley's efforts will center around programmatic, direct and sponsorship sales.

Flatley departs Sling TV as parent company Dish Network reports a doubling of ad sales revenue for the vMVPD in the first quarter.

The ad sales veteran's resume also includes a stop at Connatix, a native video exchange.

“Chris brings solid experience leading ad sales for streaming and video platforms, and we’re very excited to have him join the fubo team,” said Brown, in a statement. “A dual revenue model - advertising and subscriptions - will propel virtual MVPDs like fuboTV to profitability, and growing the advertising business is a priority for fuboTV this year.”