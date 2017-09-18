fuboTV Fires Up More Fox Feeds

fuboTV, the sports-oriented virtual MVPD, said it has expanded the reach of Fox programming in several new markets, including Tribune Broadcasting-owned local Fox stations in a dozen markets, and Fox feeds without a local affiliate station in 37 others.



With the latest batch of additions, made over the past weekend, fuboTV currently streams Fox live TV in areas covering 59% of U.S. homes, including in 17 of the top 20 DMAs, the OTT TV service provider said, adding that it also offers Fox VOD content nationwide. FuboTV Premier subs can also use their credentials to access Fox’s TV Everywhere offerings, including Fox Sports Go and Fox Now.



