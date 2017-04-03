fuboTV Exits Beta On Some Platforms

fuboTV, the sports-oriented virtual MVPD, said it has launched a 50-channel "Fubo Premier" bundle under the introductory price of $34.99 per month via desktops and mobile web platforms.

fuboTV introduced the package, which includes regional sports networks from Fox Networks Group and NBCU, under the beta label in February. fuboTV also offers add-on packages such as Fubo Latino and Fubo Português.

fuboTV, which features a cloud DVR, VOD and two concurrent streams, said it continues to offer the service in beta on other platforms, including Android and iOS mobile apps, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Kindle fire and Roku players and Roku TVs.



