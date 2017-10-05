fuboTV Exits Beta on Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS and Android

fuboTV, the sports-focused OTT TV service, said it has exited the beta phase on a subset of supported platforms that include Apple TV (tvOS), iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Chromecast.



Tied in, fuboTV is also rolling out a new UI design initially offered on a new app for Apple TV and extended to other platforms and devices later this year.



fuboTV said its redesigned Apple TV experience includes a new interface, access to its recently upgraded cloud DVR service, and a library of more than 10,000 hours of VOD fare from programming partners such as CBS, NBC and Fox, and a Look Back feature that lets viewers replay shows that aired during the past 72 hours.



Also in the update are new video control elements that, for example, let users accessing VOD and recorded shows “scrub” to any point in the video and snap ahead or back 15 seconds with one click.



On the programming front, fuboTV said it has added live local CBS feeds in five more markets:

-KIRO: Seattle-Tacoma, Wash. (Cox Media Group)

-WTVF: Nashville, Tenn. (Scripps TV Station Group)

-WKMG: Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, Fla. (Graham Media Group)

-KWTV: Oklahoma City, Okla. (Griffin Communications)

-WLKY: Louisville, Ky. (Hearst Television)