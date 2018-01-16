fuboTV Connects With SpotX for Programmatic Advertising

fuboTV, the sports-oriented OTT TV service, has inked a strategic partnership with SpotX that’s focused on programmatic advertising.



SpotX, they said, is powering the programmatic monetization of fuboTV’s live OTT content, which is delivered across its supported range of connected TV and mobile devices and web browsers.



fuboTV, which announced last October that it hadsurpassed 100,000 subscribers, said it turned on its ad platform this past summer and followed with live ad insertion technology and the selection of SpotX as its designated supply-side platform for private marketplace and open exchange traded campaigns.



