fuboTV Boots Up Next-Gen App on Fire TV

fuboTV, a “virtual” MVPD that offers a mix of sports and entertainment programming over-the-top, has picked the Amazon Fire TV to introduce a next-gen app that includes a cloud-based DVR as well as in-app purchasing capabilities.

The in-app purchasing component, also offered on the Fire TV Stick, will enable its subscribers to make buys using Amazon’s 1-Click settings, the programmer noted.

“Amazon customers now have even more ways to watch the best soccer and entertainment TV has to offer today,” said David Gandler, CEO fuboTV, in a statement. “With the introduction of fuboTV's DVR feature on Amazon Fire TV and Fire HDX tablets, Amazon customers can now watch and re-watch their favorite matches and shows on DVR.”

