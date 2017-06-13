fuboTV Beefs Up Cloud DVR Capacity

fuboTV, the sports-focused virtual MVPD, said it has expanded the capacity of its cloud DVR to ten “slots,” up from an original three, and now lets subscribers store recordings for up to ten days, up from an original three days.

For fuboTV, a cloud DVR slot equates to a program selected to record from the program guide. fuboTV’s cloud DVR policy applies to all recorded programs.

fuboTV includes its cloud DVR feature with Fubo Premier, a core offering that is currently being offered under the promotional price of $34.99 per month.

fuboTV’s updated cloud DVR complements a recently added “Lookback” feature that lets subs watch sporting events and entertainment programming that aired in the previous three days. Its Lookback component is currently accessible on its service for desktops and mobile web platforms.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.