FuboTV Appoints Nardi as Chief Financial Officer

FuboTV said it named Simone Nardi as chief financial officer.

Nardi, most recently senior VP and CFO, international, for Scripps Networks Interactive, will lead fuboTV's financial operations and strategy as it prepares to be listed on a major stock exchange following the April merger with FaceBank Group.

Since leaving Scripps, which was acquired by Discovery, Nardi has been serving as a business adviser to companies including fuboTV.

He reports to fuboTV CEO David Gandler and succeeds Joel Armijo, who joined Comcast.

“Simone has already been instrumental in guiding fuboTV through our recent merger,” said Gandler. “With his deep experience managing finance and strategy for companies undergoing transformations in their business, Simone is an integral new member of fuboTV’s executive team.”

Before Scripps, Nardi was senior VP and CFO for NBC Universal’s international channels and television production businesses. Previously he was CFO of NBC Universal’s business development division, where he had a role in launching Hulu. He began his career with General Electric.

"I'm extremely honored to join the outstanding team at fuboTV," said Nardi. "It's an exciting time to be joining a proven leader in the media industry at the forefront of the streaming revolution. I look forward to playing a key role as the company continues to expand, drive cost efficiencies and growth and focus on delivering shareholder value."