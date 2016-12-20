fuboTV Adds Its First CFO

Sports OTT streaming service fuboTV has brought aboard its first CFO, Joel Armijo, who most recently held the same position with AT&T's advertising sales group, AdWorks.

Before AdWorks, Armijo held VP positions with both DirecTV and Cablevision, as well as director jobs with Time Warner and Time.

“Joel’s strong financial expertise and experience in advertising, distribution and content will further strengthen our management team as we gear up to take on competitors like DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Playstation Vue,” said fuboTV cofounder and CEO David Gandler. “We are also confident that Joel’s Wall Street background will make him an invaluable asset as we begin to pursue attractive growth opportunities and build on our market position.”

During his time with DirecTV, Armijo handled special project initiatives, including the political ad commercial joint venture launched by Dish Network in 2014. At Cablevision, he oversaw cable and regional sports networks.