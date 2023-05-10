Fubo Working With iSpot.tv To Measure Incremental Impressions

Sports-oriented streaming service Fubo said it is working with measurement and analytics company iSpot.tv to measure the incremental reach of its connected-TV viewership for advertisers.

An iSpot study for three advertisers found that on average 40% of ad impressions service on Fubo reached households that were unreachable on linear TV.

“Accurately measuring the value of connected-TV advertising has remained an industry-wide challenge since audiences have migrated from linear TV to streaming,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said. “It’s paramount that we are able to verify the benefit of Fubo’s CTV inventory and differentiate our audience from that of linear TV. Together with iSpot, we are giving advertisers independent verification and greater transparency into their cross-platform campaigns, which demonstrates the tremendous value of CTV.”

Fubo said the iSpot deal is part of an initiative to provide advertisers with more data about viewership and results.

“Ad sales remains an important growth driver for Fubo as we target profitability in 2025,” Gandler said. “As we expand our focus to more high-touch programs that drive engagement and greater brand affinity for our ad sales partners, demonstrating Fubo's reach beyond linear audiences is more important than ever.”

Fubo added 214,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022, but posted a $152.9 million net loss.

iSpot is one a number of companies using big data to offer an alternative to Nielsen in the TV-measurement field. It uses data from 40 million smart TV to generate second-by-second data about TV viewing and advertising impact.

“Brands understand there are unique and valuable audiences consuming premium content on streaming properties, but need independent, reliable measurement to scale investments across linear and streaming with confidence,” Dan Loewenberg, VP, media partnerships at iSpot.tv, said.