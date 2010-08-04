FTC Weighs In On TiVo-EchoStar Case
The
Federal Trade Commission urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit to consider the market effects of contempt rulings and injunctions in
the full court's review a ruling in TiVo's patent litigation against EchoStar
and Dish Network, while the agency took no position on the case itself.
In May, the
appeals court granted a request by Dish and EchoStar to consider whether a
Texas district court's injunction -- ordering the satellite operator to disable
millions of DVRs that infringe a key TiVo patent -- as well as the appeals
court's subsequent upholding of that injunction and contempt finding were
appropriate.
In its
amicus brief filed with the appeals court Monday, the FTC supported neither
TiVo nor Dish/EchoStar and took no position on the specific facts of the case.
