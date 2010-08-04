FTC Weighs In On TiVo-EchoStar Case

The

Federal Trade Commission urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal

Circuit to consider the market effects of contempt rulings and injunctions in

the full court's review a ruling in TiVo's patent litigation against EchoStar

and Dish Network, while the agency took no position on the case itself.

In May, the

appeals court granted a request by Dish and EchoStar to consider whether a

Texas district court's injunction -- ordering the satellite operator to disable

millions of DVRs that infringe a key TiVo patent -- as well as the appeals

court's subsequent upholding of that injunction and contempt finding were

appropriate.

In its

amicus brief filed with the appeals court Monday, the FTC supported neither

TiVo nor Dish/EchoStar and took no position on the specific facts of the case.



