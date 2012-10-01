FTC Warns Marketers About Too-Broad Claims of Eco-Friendliness

The Federal Trade Commission issued revised "Green

Guides" guidelines on Monday, updating its advisory to marketers pitching

so-called "green" products.

Among the changes are cautions against making too broad

claims that a product is "environmentally friendly" or "ecofriendly."

That is because FTC studies have shown that consumers believe such claims

indicate "far-reaching environmental benefits" that few products

can deliver on, making such claims "nearly impossible to substantiate." Unsubstantiated

claims are within the FCC's false and deceptive advertising ambit.

The guides also advise against unqualified claims for

degradable products unless the entire product breaks down and "returns to

nature" within a year; caution that no such claims should be made for

anything headed for a landfill, incinerator or recycling center because

they can't meet the one-year deadline; and "clarify" any claims about

composting, ozone impact or recycling in general.

Among other clarifications are that seals of approval and

certifications can be considered endorsements covered by rules that require

disclosure of any material connection between the marketer and the endorser.

The guides to not take a position on claims of

"sustainable," "natural," and "organic," either

because the FTC lacks a basis for guidance, the commission said, or as in the

case of "organic," because it is already covered by the USDA.

The guides provide general principles that apply to

environmental marketing claims, how consumers are likely to view the claims and

marketers can substantiate them, and how the claims should be qualified to

avoid deception.

To check out the new guidelines, including what the FTC

would consider overhyping a product deceiving consumers about benefits, go here.