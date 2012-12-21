FTC Urges Media to Do More on Food Marketing

Media companies made little progress in promoting healthier

food choices, a Federal Trade Commission report on food marketing released

Friday concluded.

"With a few exceptions, media companies have not

limited licensing of children's characters and placement of ads during

children's programming to more nutritious foods," the FTC said.

The FTC report found that food marketers had cut their

overall spending on marketing to youth by 19.5%, primarily cutting spending on

TV ads. But it also found a 50% increase in spending on online, mobile and

viral marketing.

"[F]ood company participation in self-regulation has

increased," the report found, "but some companies with significant marketing to

children still have not joined the effort. The entertainment industry lags

farther behind."

The study

was a follow-up to a 2008 report. That report made recommendations to media and

entertainment companies primarily on character licensing and cross-promotions

with food companies and on placement of food ads in kids' media.

While the FTC in this latest report praised some companies

for their initiatives in that regard, but said that some major media companies

don't apply any nutrition standards for foods promoted by popular characters.

On the FTC's nice list was Disney, which in 2012 committed

to apply nutrition standards on ads in child-directed shows. Ion also was

praised for its 2008 commitment to limit food ads to more nutritious offerings.

The commission also signaled it was not pleased that media

companies had not launched an industry-wide effort to combat childhood obesity.

Commenting on the report, the Center for Digital Democracy

focused on the rise in online marketing and what it said were integrated,

multiscreen campaigns that encourage kids to "pester" their parents

to buy their products.

"The nation's youth obesity epidemic illustrates that

more is needed than just a report," said the group. "The FTC should convene

stakeholders to develop a set of Fair Digital Marketing Practices for Children

and Teens."