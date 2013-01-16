FTC Upholds Decision That POM Wasn't So Wonderful

The Federal Trade Commission Wednesday has

barred the makers of POM Wonderful juice and

POMx supplements from making any advertising claims that its products have any

impact on health unless they can back it up with scientific evidence.

The

FTC, in a 5-0 vote, upheld a May decision by an administrative law judge at the

agency who found that POM Wonderful and POMx

ads were deceptive when they claimed the products could treat, prevent or

reduce the risk of heart disease, prostate cancer, and ED.

In

upholding the decision, the commission denied an appeal by POM Wonderful, LLC, Roll

Global LLC, Stewart Resnick, Lynda Resnick, and Matthew Tupper.