FTC Upholds Decision That POM Wasn't So Wonderful
The Federal Trade Commission Wednesday has
barred the makers of POM Wonderful juice and
POMx supplements from making any advertising claims that its products have any
impact on health unless they can back it up with scientific evidence.
The
FTC, in a 5-0 vote, upheld a May decision by an administrative law judge at the
agency who found that POM Wonderful and POMx
ads were deceptive when they claimed the products could treat, prevent or
reduce the risk of heart disease, prostate cancer, and ED.
In
upholding the decision, the commission denied an appeal by POM Wonderful, LLC, Roll
Global LLC, Stewart Resnick, Lynda Resnick, and Matthew Tupper.
