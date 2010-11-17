FTC Targets Marketers of Caffeinated Alcoholic Drinks

The FTC has given the marketers/distributors of

caffeinated "malternatives" 15 days to take "swift and

appropriate action" to protect consumers from products it says may present

"unusual risks to health and safety."

Pointing to recent reports of young people

hospitalized or worse after drinking caffeinated alcohol, the FTC sent warning

letters (http://www.ftc.gov/os/closings/warnings/unitedbranksletter.pdf)

to the marketers of Joose (http://www.drinkjoose.com/new.html), Four

Loko, Core Spiked, Moonshot and others giving them 15 days to review their

marketing practices.

"Consumers might mistakenly assume that these

beverages are safe because they are widely sold," said David Vladeck, director

of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in announcing the warning

letters. "In fact, there is good reason to believe that these caffeinated

alcohol drinks pose significant risks to consumer health and

safety. Consumers - particularly young, inexperienced drinkers - may not

realize how much alcohol they have consumed because caffeine can mask the sense

of intoxication."'

According to the FTC, some of the drinks contain

the equivalent alcohol content of three or four regular beers as well as the

extra shot of caffeine.

The letters warn that the marketing and sale of

the products may, in themselves, constitute "an unfair or deceptive act or

practice."

They point out that the FDA has simultaneously

sent letters to the same companies warning them that the addition of caffeine

to their products may constitute an "unsafe food additive."

The vote to send the letters was a bipartisan 5-0

(http://www.ftc.gov/opa/2010/11/alcohol.shtm).

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called on his state to ban the

drinks, which the FTC cited in its letter to the marketers, along with stories

from ABC and CBS about the possible health risks of the drinks and newspaper

stories about hospitalizations and one death from cardiac arrest.