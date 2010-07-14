FTC Settles Another 'Bogus' Health Claim Suit

The

Federal Trade Commission doubled down Wednesday on allegedly bogus health

claims in ads on TV and elsewhere.

Notlong after announcing a settlement with Nestle over claims for its BOOSTprobiotic kids drink, the FTC announced that dietary supplement maker Iovate Health Sciences USA and

a pair of affiliated Canadian companies will pay $5.5 million to settle charges

it made bogus claims for a variety of products in TV ads, online pitches and

print ads in magazines. Iovate has also agreed to stop making the claims unless

it can back them up with evidence, including approval of the FDA for health

claims and scientific evidence for weight loss.

Those

claims, which appeared, among other places, on "various cable

channels," included that Accelis, nanoSLIM, Cold MD, Germ MD and Allergy

MD products could help users lose weight or prevent colds and other illnesses.

The

FTC is particularly focused on such bogus health claims because of the

potential, often immediate, harm deceptive claims can represent to consumers.