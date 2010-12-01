FTC Proposes Online 'Do Not Track' Regime

The Federal Trade Commission has endorsed industry

adopting a "do not track" regime similar to the "do not call"

list, though rather than a database; it would be, preferably, functionality in

a browser that would allow for tracking control. That would give Web surfers a

blanket opt-out from the preference tracking that allows behavioral marketers

to target ads.

That came as one of the recommendations in a

just-released FTC staff report on a framework for balancing privacy with

"innovation that relies on consumer information to develop beneficial new

products and services." Browser-based "do not track"

functionality also got a shout out, at least in principle, by the

administration's top telecom policy advisory arm Wednesday.

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz has consistently

recognized the value of targeted online marketing, including the fact that

it helps underwrite the free Web content users have come to expect.

The report recommends a "privacy by

design" approach by industry, including "reasonable security for

consumer data, limited collection and retention of such data, and reasonable

procedures to promote data accuracy."

It also calls for clearer notice to consumers

about their privacy choices and for an opt-in regime for sensitive

information--health, finances--as well as for "material retroactive

changes," which means if a company changes policy, according to an FTC

spokesperson. For everything else, the report asks for public comment on

whether opt in or opt out is the way to go.

"Our report and law enforcement action send a

clear message to industry: despite some good actors, self-regulation of privacy

has not worked adequately and is not working adequately for American

consumers," said Leibowitz. "We deserve far better from the companies

we entrust our data to, and industry, as a whole, must do better."

The law enforcement action was an FTC settlement

announced Monday in which a company that sold online software to enable parents

to monitor their kids online was at the same time selling information about

those kids' online activities to third-party marketers, with the only

"hint" it was doing so in "a vague statement buried 30

paragraphs down."

Leibowitz said to look for more such online

complaints/settlements in the weeks and months to come as the FTC brings its

power to prevent unfair and deceptive practices to bear on online privacy,

particularly where kids and teens are involved, he said.

The FTC report was issued the day before a House

hearing on whether it is time for "do not track" legislation.

Obviously, the FTC thinks it is time for consumers to have easier opt-out mechanisms,

but Leibowitz said Wednesday that it has not taken a position on any specific

legislation, and wants to encourage industry to move faster on self-regulatory

efforts, which he said so far have not been sufficient.

The report also talks about deep packet inspection

techniques as a privacy concern.

"So far, we think the FTC took a major step

forward today," said Jeffrey Chester of the Center for Digital Democracy.

Chester has been a leading voice for more government attention to online

targeting and marketing as one of the next big media consolidation

battlegrounds. "Certainly the broadband entertainment industry was

put on notice because the report said that deep packet inspection was a serious

privacy problem. It is on the commission agenda to address, which I think

raises questions about plans by cable and other broadband providers to expand

their online advertising business," said Chester. "This report has

consequences for the TV industry because all the data-collection practices

it describes are being imported into the TV Everywhere business

model."

Separately, Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), chairman of

the Senate Communications Subcommittee, said he would propose legislation that

would allow for safe harbor programs--another FTC suggestion--for companies

that agree to the following: "First, all firms must put procedures in

place to secure personally identifiable information. Second, consumers

have a right to know in clear and concise terms what firms intend to

collect, why, and how it will be used. Third, consumers should be given a

simple mechanism for opting out of the process."

"The Federal Trade Commission's report should be a

wakeup call for every Internet user in this country. The report confirms that

many companies - both online and offline - don't do enough to protect consumer

privacy," said Kerry.

While he said all firms should comply, he suggested

the FTC could take a flexible approach to enforcing those basic principles.

"We can take a hybrid approach to enforcement where the most critical

rights are protected through rulemaking while others may be subject to a

complaint and adjudication process," he said. "Those actors

participating in safe harbor programs would be subject to FTC oversight and

penalties, but because of their voluntary participation and commitment to high

standards, they would be free from a private right of action and the complaint

and adjudication process."

Elsewhere on the "do not track" front, Daniel

J. Weitzner, associate administrator for policy at the National

Telecommunications and Information Administration, told an audience at a

consumer watchdog policy conference in Washington Wednesday that the

debate over "do not track"--which was competing Wednesday with

network neutrality for the attention of media reporters--"is an

illustration of a larger problem: the overarching need for a more dynamic framework

that can incentivize the creation of industry codes of conduct, while also

being flexible enough to keep pace with innovation."

Weitzner said the Commerce Department's

Internet Policy Task Force "will look for opportunities to convene

industry and consumer groups to reach voluntary agreements on issues such as

affording users better ways to control the flow of personal information and to

signal their choices to companies online."

NTIA, an arm of Commerce, is the administration's chief telecom policy

advisor.