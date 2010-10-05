FTC To Propose Green Guide Changes

The Federal Trade Commission Wednesday will unveil

its proposals for revising the FTC guidelines on environmental marketing claims.

Those guides advise marketers on what "green

marketing" claims the commission may find are unfair or deceptive.

They outline general principles, give the FTC's

take on how consumers could be expected to interpret various claims, and

provide guidance on how advertisers can qualify or support their claims to make

sure they pass muster.

The FTC has been working on updating the

guidelines for several years now. In June 2009, FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz

testified before Congress about a "virtual tsunami" of environmental

marketing.

The FTC's so-called "Green Guides" were

last updated in 1998. They were not scheduled for review until 2009, but the

commission decided to start in 2007, citing the rise in "green"

marketing that Leibowitz referenced.

Ad agencies have been cautioning the commission

not to take any steps that would "stifle the ability or the interest of a

company to make positive steps in improving the environment or that would

restrict a company's ability to market and communicate its activities in this

area."