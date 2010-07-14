FTC Gives Boost Claims the Boot

Nestle

has agreed to stop making allegedly deceptive claims in TV spots and other ads

for its BOOST Kids Essentials drink.

That

came in a settlement announced by the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday.

The

ads, which also included print, claimed that Boost Kid Essentials

prevented upper respiratory tract infections in kids, helped protect against

colds and flu and reduced absences from school because of illness.

"â€ªNestlÃ©'s claims that its probiotic product would prevent kids from

getting sick or missing school just didn't stand up to scrutiny," said David

Vladeck, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

"Parents want to do right by their kids, and the FTC is helping them by

monitoring ads and stopping those that are deceptive."

As

part of the agreement, Nestle can make health claims for the product only if it

gets FDA approval. Such approval is not a requirement for health claims, but

the FTC decided that it would provide "clearer guidance."

Nestle

is also prevented "from making any claims about the health benefits,

performance, or efficacy of any probiotic and nutrition drinks that it sells at

retail" unless they can be backed up by scientific evidence.

The

decision was 5-0.