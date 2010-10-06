FTC Advises Against General Eco-Friendly Claims

To paraphrase Kermit, it may get even harder being

green, or at least promoting oneself as green.

The Federal Trade Commission Wednesday advised

marketers not to make blanket claims that a product is "environmentally

friendly" or "eco-friendly" because they are "nearly impossible

to substantiate" and are likely to suggest "specific

and far-reaching" environmental benefits that few, if any, of them have.

It also advised them not to use unqualified seals

of approval or certifications because those, again, suggest general

benefit claims.

If marketers make claims that something is

"degradable" or "compostable," the product should decompose

within a year, and if a renewable energy claim is made, fossil fuels should not

power any of the manufacturing process. It made a similar proposal about claims

for renewable materials.

The FTC advises that any claims about

carbon offsets should be ones that occur within two years and ones not already

mandated by government. It is also proposing some changes to guidelines on

"ozone-friendly," "recyclable" and "free-of" and

"nontoxic" claims.

Those were among the FTC's proposed changes

to its guidelines on environmental marketing claims unveiled Wednesday.

The commission is seeking comment on those

and other proposals through Dec. 10, when it will vote on what changes to make.

Among the questions it seeks answer on are:

"How should marketers qualify "made with

renewable materials" claims, if at all, to avoid deception?

"Should the FTC provide guidance concerning

how long consumers think it will take a liquid substance to completely

degrade?

"How do consumers understand ‘carbon offset'

and ‘carbon neutral' claims? Is there any evidence of consumer confusion

concerning the use of these claims?"

The guidelines advise marketers on what

"green marketing" claims the commission may find are unfair or

deceptive.

The FTC has limited rulemaking power, so the

guides are to give marketers fair warning about what the FTC may sue them for

as an unfair or deceptive practice. For a summary of the proposed

additions/changes, click here.

The guides outline general principles, give the

FTC's take on how consumers could be expected to interpret various claims,

and provide guidance on how advertisers can qualify or support their claims to

make sure they pass muster.

The FTC has been working on updating the

guidelines for several years now. In June 2009, FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz testified

before Congress about a "virtual tsunami" of environmental marketing.

The FTC's so-called "Green Guides" were

last updated in 1998. They were not scheduled for review until 2009, but the

commission decided to start in 2007, citing the rise in "green"

marketing that Leibowitz referenced. It is also

looking to add advice on claims that were not common in 1998, when the

guidelines were last revised.

Ad agencies have been cautioning the commission

not to take any steps that would "stifle the ability or the interest

of a company to make positive steps in improving the environment or that would

restrict a company's ability to market and communicate its

activities in this area."

Leibowitz, who also invoked Kermit in a press

conference on the changes, said the goal was actually to make it easier

for companies to be green by clarifying what claims they could make, and that

the changes were in part a response to industry's desire

for more clarity. He said he expects a lot of voluntary compliance.

"Companies want that," he said.

In response to a question from B&C, Leibowitz said the FTC's goal

is for the guidelines to be in place by first-quarter 2011.

FTC Commissioner Julie Brill said that in addition

to clarifications, the three additions to the guidelines are on renewable

materials, renewable energy and carbon offsets, all new claims since the last

time the guidelines were updated.

FTC has brought seven cases in the last year on

biodegradable claims.