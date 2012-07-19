FSU Selects LiveU for the Florida Channel

LiveU has announced that the Florida State University has selected its live video cellular transmission system for WFSU-TV, which operates the Florida Channel.

The system is being used as part of their coverage of the Florida state government legislature, governor, cabinet and Supreme Court.

"The past few months that we've been testing LiveU's LU70 technology has made a huge difference in the amount of content we were able to cover, the way we covered it and how we use the programming," said Beth Switzer, executive director, WFSU-TV and the Florida Channel. "Being a publicly-funded organization, we have neither the manpower nor budget to afford a satellite truck, and LiveU provides us with a high-quality alternative at a price point that falls within our budget."

LiveU's LU70 product uses bonded 3G and 4G LTE networks to transmit video of up to 1080p HD quality.