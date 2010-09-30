FSU Acquires Panasonic 3D Camcorder

In

an illustration that 3D isn't just for big budget movies and high

profile sporting event, Seminole Productions, the video production unit

of Florida State University has acquired Panasonic's new AG-3DA1 Full HD

3D camcorder, which it is now using for shooting 3D recruitment videos

and to help football coaches analyze and review their players'

performance.

Seminole Productions first began experimenting with

3D sports production five years ago, using parallel rigs with two HD

camcorders prior to purchasing the Panasonic camera, which is the

world's first professional fully integrated full HD 3D camcorder that

records to SD card media.

While the coaches like working with the

footage because it allowed them to better evaluated players techniques

and performance, Seminole Productions Executive Director Mark Rodin

noted in a statement that the parallel rig with two cameras "wasn't an

easy rig in terms of setting alignment and convergence and post was

taking way too much time. "

This year, Rodin began working with a

pre-production model of the Panasonic 3D camcorder during football

training and found it was much easier to use.

"We had the camera

hooked up to Panasonics BT-3DL2550 3D monitor," he noted. "The coaches

could see the benefits instantaneously and I immediately realized

tremendous time-savings in post. I started out working with Adobe After

Effects and Final Cut Pro to do convergence and alignment and my

experience was that I could put clips in the timeline and know that

everything was mostly confortable."

Based on that experience,

Seminole Productions purchased the Panasonic 3DA1 as soon as it became

available last month and has since used it for shooting highlights and

coaching videos for football.

Rodin also noted that men's and women's basketball and soccer coaches have expressed an interest using 3D footage.