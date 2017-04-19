Frontier Tunes in Amazon Web Services Unit for Video Service

AWS Elemental, the recently rebranded Amazon Web Services unit formed via the acquisition of Elemental Technologies in 2015, said it has won a deal to handle video processing for Frontier Communications’ IP-based, multiscreen Vantage TV linear and VOD service.

Using an on-premises/cloud deployment combination, AWS Elemental said it unified headends to support video processing in local markets and national channel video processing at Frontier’s “super headend,” as well as video streaming to smartphones, tablets and other connected devices.

Frontier’s VOD library is being transcoded using AWS Elemental Cloud, and the telco is using the AWS Elemental Delta platform for packaging and digital rights management for Frontier’s authenticated TV Everywhere app, they said.

“We are optimistic that Elemental’s multi-codec support and evolving software solutions for on-premises and cloud-based deployments will help us deliver high-quality video capabilities such as Ultra-High Definition even in remote broadband markets,” Steve Ward, senior VP of video technology and content at Frontier, said in a statement.



