Frontier Tries Out Prepaid Broadband

Following Comcast into the world of prepaid broadband, Frontier Communications has introduced Pay-As-You-Go Internet, a service that allows customers to buy access in increments of one day, seven days or 30 days.

As first spotted by VintonDaily, Frontier’s contract-free, prepaid offering, which does not require the customer to take a phone service from the company, is anchored by a $39.99 Welcome Kit with the requisite home-side equipment (Netgear 7550 Wi-Fi router, Ethernet cable, phone cord, and installation guide), and provides customers an option to order or recharge services by doing so online, via a customer service number, or by visiting a Frontier retail store.

Frontier offers three prepaid plans: one day for $9.99; 7 days for $24.99, and 30 days for $39.99. Customers are also on the hook for a one-time $19.99 activation fee. Frontier also provides a pro install option for $99.99. Frontier’s pay-as-you-go service offers speeds of 6 Mbps down and 1 Mbps upstream.

