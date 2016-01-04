Frontier Taps Vubiquity for EST

Vubiquity said it has locked in a three-year deal to provide Frontier Communications with films and TV series the telco will offer via electronic sell-through (EST) to the 1.2 million subs Frontier will obtain via its pending acquisition Verizon FiOS systems serving parts of California, Texas and Florida.

Under the deal, Vubiquity will underpin Frontier’s EST offering, including content licensing and managing the storage, transcoding and delivery of those TV shows and movies to Verizon FiOS subs in the aforementioned markets. The resulting offering will be baked into Frontier’s VOD platform and will support the multiplatform Ultraviolet platform. Frontier will also track and monitor its digital assets via Vubiquity’s IntelliVU platform. Verizon FiOS launched its own EST service in 2010.

“We’re extremely pleased to be supporting our colleagues at Frontier as they increase their base of customers as part of the pending Verizon transaction," said Darcy Antonellis, CEO of Vubiquity, in a statement. “Providing the library of content and managed services support for Frontier’s EST offering is a terrific offering for its customers as they look to purchase digital theatrical and TV titles for their libraries. Supporting EST is critical for content creators and services providers like Frontier worldwide.”

