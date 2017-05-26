Frontier Gets Going With G.fast

Frontier Communications is joining the small but building G.fast wave by deploying the technology to some apartments and multi-dwelling units across Connecticut.

G.fast is a new standard that can help ISPs extend the life of DSL networks and position them to deliver 1-Gig speeds without FTTP upgrades while also giving them access to technology that can compete more directly with the performance of cable’s widespread DOCSIS networks.

Frontier and Nokia said they’ll deliver “fiber-like speeds” to buildings targeted by the G.fast platform.

