Front Row Tennis Selects NeuLion

Front Row Tennis will be using NeuLion's platform for its live streaming service and will start using the platform with its coverage of the YP.com Challenger of Dallas USTA Pro Circuit tournament on February 28, 2011.

During the 23-match series, Front Row Tennis will be covering the tournament with a five camera shoot and encoding content using NeuLion's Encoding Software for HD adaptive delivery. The matches will be streamed live through the Front Row Tennis video player, which provides HD quality video of matches and highlights. Editors will also archive and publish the matches and highlights, using NeuLion's Live Editing Feature,

"We wanted to deliver a live video experience that was second to none and chose to work with NeuLion based on their track record delivering live events," noted Marc Lemke, president of Front Row Tennis in a statement. "We were so impressed with the user experience they provided for other top sports properties and were able to customize an experience specifically around the game of tennis versus a generic player."

Through its Affiliate Advertising Service, NeuLion will also be syndicating highlights across third party tennis websites to help create additional revenue.

Besides Front Row Tennis, NeuLion has worked with such major sports entities as the NHL, the NFL, NBA, MLS and NCAA Division I schools and conferences.