Friends of Democracy Super PAC Makes First TV Buy
A new Super PAC, Friends of Democracy, which is critical of
the Super PAC money spent on political ads targeting candidates, has just
bought $700,000 worth of TV time in four states on political ads targeting four
incumbent Republican House members.
"Americans have made it clear that they are fed up with
being voiceless in the age of Super PACs and mega-million dollar donors, this frustration
should be read as a warning for politicians as they head into the final stretch
before the elections," says Jonathan Soros, cofounder of Friends of
Democracy and "son of billionaire hedge funder George Soros," The Huffington Post points out in a
piece about the Super PAC excerpted on the PAC's website.
That means broadcasters in the districts in California,
Minnesota, Wisconsin and New Hampshire represented by the congressmen not only
benefit from the Super PAC money, but from the dollars targeting all that other
Super PAC spending.
Websites will also benefit, since the group says it is also
launching an "aggressive online campaign" in those districts. The
incumbents in the Super PAC's sites are Dan Lungren (Calif.), Chip Cravaack (Minn.),
Sean Duffy (Wis.) and Charlie Bass (N.H.).
The ads can be seen here.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.