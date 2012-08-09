Friends of Democracy Super PAC Makes First TV Buy

A new Super PAC, Friends of Democracy, which is critical of

the Super PAC money spent on political ads targeting candidates, has just

bought $700,000 worth of TV time in four states on political ads targeting four

incumbent Republican House members.

"Americans have made it clear that they are fed up with

being voiceless in the age of Super PACs and mega-million dollar donors, this frustration

should be read as a warning for politicians as they head into the final stretch

before the elections," says Jonathan Soros, cofounder of Friends of

Democracy and "son of billionaire hedge funder George Soros," The Huffington Post points out in a

piece about the Super PAC excerpted on the PAC's website.

That means broadcasters in the districts in California,

Minnesota, Wisconsin and New Hampshire represented by the congressmen not only

benefit from the Super PAC money, but from the dollars targeting all that other

Super PAC spending.

Websites will also benefit, since the group says it is also

launching an "aggressive online campaign" in those districts. The

incumbents in the Super PAC's sites are Dan Lungren (Calif.), Chip Cravaack (Minn.),

Sean Duffy (Wis.) and Charlie Bass (N.H.).

The ads can be seen here.