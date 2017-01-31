Friedel Re-Elected ATSC Chairman

Richard Friedel, executive VP and GM of Fox Networks Engineering and Operations, has been elected to another term as chairman of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) board of directors.

At Fox he handled tech strategy and oversees day-to-day operations for both the Los Angeles Fox Network Center and the Fox Houston Technical Operations Center.

“Richard’s industry insights and leadership helped drive the board’s strategic initiatives over the past year, and we’re fortunate to have his continued dedication during this critical year as we finalize the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard,” ATSC president Mark Richer said in a statement.

Friedel currently also serves as president of the North American Broadcasters Association and as president of the Video Services Forum. A fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), Friedel is also a member of the Audio Engineering Society, Society of Broadcast Engineers, Society of Cable Television Engineers and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.