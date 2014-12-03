FreeWheel: TV Everywhere Ad Views Skyrocket

MVPDs are still solving the TV Everywhere riddle, but new data shows that usage of authenticated apps is clearly on the rise.

In its latest Video Monetization Report, FreeWheel, the Comcast-owned advanced ad specialist, said authenticated ad viewing jumped 368% year-over-year, with 46% of all video ad views on long-form (20 minutes or more) and live content coming from behind authentication walls.

FreeWheel’s quarterly report, for the first time, also analyzed how viewers were accessing authenticated video at the device level. OTT devices accounted for a greater share of authenticated video ad views at 22%, while desktop and laptop computers (64%) and smartphones (7%) saw lower shares (see chart above).

