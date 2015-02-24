FreeWheel: TV Everywhere Ad Views Jump 591% in Q4

Buyout by “must-watch” live streaming and the need for consumers to catch-up on TV series, authenticated, TV Everywhere ad viewing soared 591% in the fourth quarter of 2015 versus the year-ago quarter, FreeWheel found in its latest report.

FreeWheel, the advertising technology company acquired by Comcast last year, said in the report – Video Monetization Report Q4 2014 – that authenticated viewing also accounted for about 56% of long-form and live content monetization.

The report enters view as MVPDs, programmers and organizations such as CTAM push programs designed to boost awareness and adoption of TVE services. The new data also comes along as there’s increased pressure for MVPDs to make TVE successful. Last week, for example, Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav warned that the programmer would be forced to go direct to consumers using OTT if operators don’t get their acts together with respect to TVE.

