FreeWheel: Live Streaming Makes Strides

Streaming of live TV represented more than 25% of programmer ad views in the first quarter of 2015, FreeWheel, the online ad tech company acquired by Comcast last year, found in its latest Video Monetization Report.

With those numbers factored in, a combined 60% of video ad views came from long-form (20 minutes or more) or live content, said FreeWheel, which found that viewing of digital live content jumped 140% year-over year.

Sports continued to dominate the live streaming landscape, representing 82% of live video ad views in Q1, versus 11% from news, and 7% from live simulcasts of entertainment-focused content (up from 5% in the previous quarter).

