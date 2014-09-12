Freesat, SeaChange Launch Connected TV Platform #IBC2014

Freesat and SeaChange International are launching a new connected TV platform that will enable services providers to quickly launch connected TV services.

The platform, which is being demoed at IBC, combines Freesat's next-generation Freetime electronic program guide (EPG) with the SeaChange Adrenalin multi-screen television platform.

Freesat is a joint venture between the UK's leading broadcasters ITV and the BBC. Available in 1.85 million homes, it currently offers over 200 channels, VOD and IP connected services.

In a statement, Matthew Huntington, Freesat's Chief Technology Officer, explained that "Freesat's Freetime has been extremely successful since we launched the service in September 2012, with Freetime boxes now accounting for over 45% of all Freesat set-top box sales. Freetime is also a key driver of the growth of Freesat in the U.K. with consumers choosing to purchase Freetime enabled-boxes and smart TVs to access the superior experience this delivers. Freetime is based on open web technologies such as HTML, making it a compelling proposition for service providers. This partnership with SeaChange means we can now take an end-to-end TV platform to the market that offers the comprehensive features set and customer benefits that Freetime provides."