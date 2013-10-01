FreedomPop Uncorks ‘Free’ Mobile Service

Taking aim at cellular and traditional phone services and cost-conscious consumers, FreedomPop has introduced a beta version of a free mobile service that serves up to 500 megabytes of data, 500 text messages and 200 "anytime" voice minutes per month for free. And that offer is good "for life," the company said.

The startup also launched a no-contract, premium-level service for heavier users that runs $10.99 per month. The initial service will be offered on the HTC Evo Design smartphone, an older Android- and Wi-Max-based model that FreedomPop is selling for $99. Other Android-based handsets that can use the FreedomPop services will be offered later this year.

"FreedomPop's mission is to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, convenient and essential communication services. With this launch, we've just taken our largest step to date towards delivering on this objective," company CEO and cofounder Stephen Stokols said, in a statement.



