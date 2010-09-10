France Télévisions Acquires Vista 9 Consoles
The recently released Soundcraft Studer Vista 9 digital mixing console has been sold to three major public broadcasters--France Télévisions,
the Norwegian Broadcast Corporation and China Central Television--and
the Peel Group in the U.K., which will use them in the main broadcast
studio of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.
France Télévisions
acquired two consoles for its Paris studios. The broadcaster's staff
will began training on the Vista 9 consoles, which feature improved
TFT-based metering, in September and they are scheduled to go on line a
couple of weeks after that.
"In
the development of Vista 9 we focused on further improving the user
interface with enhanced ergonomics and uniquely useful features,
especially with the new TFT-based metering system and FaderGlow
implementation," noted Soundcraft Studer Marketing Director Keith Watson
in a prepared statement.
Soundcraft Studer is part of the Harman Pro Group.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.