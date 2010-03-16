France Bringing Largest Group Yet To NAB

The French Agency for International Business Development, Ubifrance, will host 19 companies at the French Pavilion during this year's NAB Show in Las Vegas. The country's broadcast industry achievements will be displayed at the 1,600 square-foot pavilion for the second straight year. Nearly twice the number of companies will be appearing this year, according to Ubifrance.

In recent years, French broadcasting has undergone changes in the industry and in services development. The development of digital terrestrial television has been a success; DTTV deployment covered 89% of the population, as of the beginning of 2010. The goal is to reach 95% of the French population by next year.

French audiovisual companies will showcase 3D technology, animation and production, archiving and digital media asset management, virtual sets, secured content management and a number of audio and visual broadcast solutions for TV and radio systems.

Ubifrance is hosting a networking cocktail reception at the pavilion April 13 at 6 p.m. The NAB Show takes place from April 12-15.