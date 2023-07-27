Fox Wraps Upfront With Gains In Sports, News, Tubi
Fox is wrapping up its upfront negotiations with volume growth from its sports properties, news networks and Tubi streaming service.
Fox sources said Fox Entertainment increased its sellout rate, but declined to discuss prices or volume. In what was seen as a weak market, buyers were seeking lower prices for commercials in primetime.
With a slate heavily weighted towards unscripted and animated programming, Fox sources said they were well positioned in the upfront as the strike by writers and actors raised issues about the availability of scripted programming in the upcoming season.
Boasting NFL football, Major League Baseball, including the World Series, college football and the World Cup, Fox sources said its sports portfolio generated higher prices and volume.
Tubi, the leading free, ad-supported streaming platform, had its fourth consecutive year of upfront volume growth, adding original programs including Cinnamon and Lloyd of the Flies.
With the presidential elections coming up, Fox News Media saw upfront volume growth, Fox sources said.
