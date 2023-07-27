Fox Wraps Upfront With Gains In Sports, News, Tubi

Fox ad sales head Marainne Gambelli at Fox's upfront event in May

Fox is wrapping up its upfront negotiations with volume growth from its sports properties, news networks and Tubi streaming service.

Fox sources said Fox Entertainment increased its sellout rate, but declined to discuss prices or volume. In what was seen as a weak market, buyers were seeking lower prices for commercials in primetime.

Also Read: Paramount Finishes Upfront With Gains in Digital, Programmatic

With a slate heavily weighted towards unscripted and animated programming, Fox sources said they were well positioned in the upfront as the strike by writers and actors raised issues about the availability of scripted programming in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Fox Upfront Presentation Leads With Tubi

Boasting NFL football, Major League Baseball, including the World Series, college football and the World Cup, Fox sources said its sports portfolio generated higher prices and volume.

Also Read: NBCUniversal Finishes Upfront With Big Events Making Up for Weak Market

Tubi, the leading free, ad-supported streaming platform, had its fourth consecutive year of upfront volume growth, adding original programs including Cinnamon and Lloyd of the Flies.

With the presidential elections coming up, Fox News Media saw upfront volume growth, Fox sources said.