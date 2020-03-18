Fox Unlocks Streaming for Stations, News Network

Fox said it is giving people who do not have pay TV subscriptions access to its broadcast stations and cable news network during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox News will be available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, Fox.com and the Fox Now app. Fox’s 29 owned-and-operated television stations will be available for free on Fox.com and the Fox Now app.

Fox said the deal was being made “in partnership” with pay TV distributors, who will give access to Fox News to all customers, whether or not the package they subscribe to includes the stations or Fox News, at no additional charge.

Related: White House, Media Launch New Coronavirus Broadcast PSA Campaign

Last week, Fox launched CoronavirusNow.com, a website featuring breaking news, live stream updates and exclusive interviews with health officials.

"We are also proud to be partnering with the Ad Council and National Association of Broadcasters to air public service announcements about coronavirus across our platforms,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Related: Five TV Sectors Impacted by COVID-19

Fox Television Stations and Fox News Media also collaborated to launch a nightly three-minute live report, providing viewers of local Fox news around the country with national perspective, facts and context on coronavirus. Anchored by Fox News Channel’s Bill Hemmer, the special live report airs Monday-Friday during the 6 p.m. ET news hour.