Fox TV Stations Ups Execs

Kingsley Smith from Fox's KDFW Dallas, has joined co-owned KTVI-TV St. Louis as VP of news. Smith had been with KDFW for 15 years as producer, executive producer, and most recently assistant news director for the station, which is in the seventh-largest media market.

Over at WUTB, Fox's UPN and incumbent MyNetworkTV outlet in Baltimore, promotions manager Michael O'Toole has been promoted to VP of creative services.

According to station management, his work has benefitted other stations in the group. O'Toole will be able to pick up some more tools to help promote his station. He is currently in New York attending the Promax convention, the annual gathering of creative minds in the local station promotion business.

And finally, sticking with WUTB, the station has tapped Brock Abernathy, an account executive from crosstown rival WNUV, to be national sales manager. Abernathy's experience extends from top station sales management to cable and ad agency experience.

