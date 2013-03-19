Fox Trots U-verse Into 'TV Everywhere' Dance
Fox Broadcasting has brought AT&T U-verse into its
slowly expanding authentication tent, with the telco's video subs now able to
watch full-length episodes of shows like New Girl and The Simpsons
online and on mobile devices the day after they air on TV.
AT&T is the sixth pay TV partner to sign on for Fox's TV
Everywhere service, joining Dish Network, Verizon Communications, Mediacom
Communications, Blue Ridge Communications and Cable One.
Fox moved to the TV
Everywhere model in August 2011, initially with only Dish as a partner.
Previously, the broadcaster had provided new episodes for free to everyone the
day after they air on Fox.com and Hulu; now, however, fresh content is
available exclusively to TVE partners for eight days.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.