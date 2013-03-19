Fox Trots U-verse Into 'TV Everywhere' Dance

Fox Broadcasting has brought AT&T U-verse into its

slowly expanding authentication tent, with the telco's video subs now able to

watch full-length episodes of shows like New Girl and The Simpsons

online and on mobile devices the day after they air on TV.

AT&T is the sixth pay TV partner to sign on for Fox's TV

Everywhere service, joining Dish Network, Verizon Communications, Mediacom

Communications, Blue Ridge Communications and Cable One.

Fox moved to the TV

Everywhere model in August 2011, initially with only Dish as a partner.

Previously, the broadcaster had provided new episodes for free to everyone the

day after they air on Fox.com and Hulu; now, however, fresh content is

available exclusively to TVE partners for eight days.

Click here to read the full story on

Multichannel News.