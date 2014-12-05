Fox Television Stations Rides LiveRail

Fox Television Stations said it will look to further monetize display and video impressions across the O&O group through a deal with LiveRail, the digital advertising specialist that was recently acquired by Facebook.

Fox Television said it will integrate LiveRail with its programmatic ad system.

“In recent years, the trend among digital advertisers has been a flight to quality as it relates to content. By adding LiveRail to our digital video programmatic solution, the FOX TV Stations Group extends our existing platform to better enable advertisers to target desired consumers of our video content in the credible and brand-safe environment,” Joe Oulvey, EVP of Fox station sales, said in a statement.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.

(Photo via Ervins Strauhmanis's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 19, 2014 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)