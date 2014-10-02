Fox Streams Into the MLB Postseason

Taking full advantage of its digital distribution rights, Fox will live stream all Major League Baseball postseason games airing on Fox and Fox Sports 1 on Fox Sports GO, its authenticated TV Everywhere app.

Fox’s live streaming coverage — to be available on the app in Spanish through Fox Deportes — will include the National League Division Series, National League Championship Series and the World Series.

Among the initial games on Fox Sports GO’s are this Friday’s matchups between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals, and the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers; and Saturday’s game between the Giants and the Nationals. The app will also feature more than 60 hours of pre-, between-game and post game coverage through the postseason.

